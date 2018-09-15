Ex Mushroomhead Singer Jeffrey Nothing Returns With New Music

Nothing is joined by his former Mushroomhead bandmate Thomas Church, Motograter and The Browning's Noah "Shark" Robertson, singer Ian Sniesak and bassist Kahler Hatrix.

He had this to say about the new track, "This song wrote itself. Life takes odd twists and turns and sometimes finds dead ends. Creativity is a gift, yours to guide you through peace of mind and life experiences, we choose our paths.

"We alone should command our directions, our course to happiness and never despair, no matter what anyone else believes or demands... ever. Fragile Mind is one of many, great new songs I have had the pleasure of being a part of. Working with people with heart and soul is incredible, to say the very least.

"Thomas Church, Noah Robertson, Ian Sniesak, Kahler Hatrix and others have brought huge smiles and laughter and other emotions, long dead back to the creative process. Art isn't about orders or demands. It is about doing what you love. When you decide, with who you choose."

As for what's next, he added, "Happiness is on the horizon. New music and real tours are coming - soon to be set free, for all to enjoy. Thanks for the patience and hope renewed." Watch the video - here.