Joan Jett Streams New Song From Forthcoming Biopic (Week in Review)

.
Joan Jett

Joan Jett Streams New Song From Forthcoming Biopic was a top story on Wednesday: (hennemusic) Joan Jett is streaming a new single, "Fresh Start", as the lead track from the soundtrack to the forthcoming biopic "Bad Reputation," which is set to be released on September 28th.

The album features classic tracks from the rocker and her career as both a solo artist and member of The Runaways, and songs she recorded with Bikini Kill, Miley Cyrus and Laura Jane Grace, among others.

Directed by Kevin Kerslake, "Bad Reputation" chronicles Jett's history - from her arrival on the scene as a punk rock pioneer in the 1970s through her evolution as musical role model/chart-topping hitmaker with the Blackhearts in the 1980s-1990s-2000s to her induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2015.

"Bad Reputation" will play one night only in special theatrical engagements across the US on September 26 before it opens for full theatrical runs in New York and Los Angeles on September 28, when it will also launch on iTunes, Amazon and On Demand everywhere.

Theatrical engagements of the film will feature ten minutes of never-before-seen bonus footage of Jett that can only be seen in theaters. Listen to the new song and read more - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Joan Jett News

