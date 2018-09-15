|
Pink Floyd Release Animated Video For Wish You Were Here Classic (Week in Review)
Pink Floyd Release Animated Video For Wish You Were Here Classic was a top story on Wednesday: (hennemusic) Pink Floyd are streaming video of "Welcome To The Machine", a track from their 1975 album, "Wish You Were Here." Directed by Gerald Scarfe, the animated clip was featured as a backdrop film for when the band played the song on its 1977 In the Flesh tour in support of the follow-up record, "Animals." The tune also appeared as the b-side to the single, "Have A Cigar", which included lead vocals by UK folk singer Roy Harper. Pink Floyd will release the vinyl debut of their 2011 compilation "A Foot In The Door: The Very Best Of Pink Floyd" on September 28. With songs personally selected by members of the legendary UK band, the career-spanning set features some of the group's best-known tunes, including "Money", "Wish You Were Here", "Comfortably Numb", "Shine On You Crazy Diamond" and "Learning To Fly." Watch the video - here.
