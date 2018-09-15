Pink Floyd Release Animated Video For Wish You Were Here Classic

The tune also appeared as the b-side to the single, "Have A Cigar", which included lead vocals by UK folk singer Roy Harper. Pink Floyd will release the vinyl debut of their 2011 compilation "A Foot In The Door: The Very Best Of Pink Floyd" on September 28.

With songs personally selected by members of the legendary UK band, the career-spanning set features some of the group's best-known tunes, including "Money", "Wish You Were Here", "Comfortably Numb", "Shine On You Crazy Diamond" and "Learning To Fly." Watch the video - here.