News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Pink Floyd Release Animated Video For Wish You Were Here Classic (Week in Review)

.
Pink Floyd

Pink Floyd Release Animated Video For Wish You Were Here Classic was a top story on Wednesday: (hennemusic) Pink Floyd are streaming video of "Welcome To The Machine", a track from their 1975 album, "Wish You Were Here." Directed by Gerald Scarfe, the animated clip was featured as a backdrop film for when the band played the song on its 1977 In the Flesh tour in support of the follow-up record, "Animals."

The tune also appeared as the b-side to the single, "Have A Cigar", which included lead vocals by UK folk singer Roy Harper. Pink Floyd will release the vinyl debut of their 2011 compilation "A Foot In The Door: The Very Best Of Pink Floyd" on September 28.

With songs personally selected by members of the legendary UK band, the career-spanning set features some of the group's best-known tunes, including "Money", "Wish You Were Here", "Comfortably Numb", "Shine On You Crazy Diamond" and "Learning To Fly." Watch the video - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Pink Floyd News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Pink Floyd Release Animated Video For Wish You Were Here Classic

Pink Floyd Release Video For 1967 Classic 'See Emily Play'

Pink Floyd Release Video For Their Debut Single

Pink Floyd Streaming Video For Rarity Single

Pink Floyd Share Rare 1968 Performance Video Footage

Pink Floyd Release Animated 'One Of These Days' Video

The Very Best Of Pink Floyd Making Vinyl Debut

Pink Floyd Stream First Official Video To Feature David Gilmour

Rare Early Pink Floyd Music Video Released Online

Pink Floyd Star Announces Solo Box Set

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Motley Crue Reunite To Record New Music- Metallica Stream Classic Live Performance- Greta Van Fleet Expand Their Upcoming Fall Tour Plans- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Tool Frontman Shares Good News About New Album- We Came As Romans Reveal Plans Following Kyle's Death- Judas Priest Plan Unforgettable 50th Anniversary Event- more

Steve Perry On Possibility Of Journey Reunion- Metallica Release Video Of Live Rarity- Five For Fighting Singled Out Special: Superman- Pink Floyd Release Animated Video- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Motley Crue Reunite To Record New Music

Metallica Stream Classic Live Performance

Greta Van Fleet Expand Their Upcoming Fall Tour Plans

Jimi Hendrix's Electric Ladyland Turns 50 With Box Set

Slash Rocks New Single On Late Night TV Show

AC/DC's Bon Scott Era The Focus Of New Book

Myles Kennedy Launching U.S. Solo Tour This Fall

Aerosmith And Roots Walk This Way On Kids Instruments

John Mellencamp Returning With New Album and Tour

Singled Out: Sarra's Kerosene

Tool Frontman Shares Good News About New Album

We Came As Romans Reveal Plans Following Kyle's Death

Judas Priest Plan Unforgettable 50th Anniversary Event

Slash Debuts Brand New Songs At Special Club Show

Pantera's Philip Anselmo Plays Tribute To Dimebag and Vinnie Paul

Jack White Announces Concert Documentary And Live EP

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Judas Priest and Deep Purple Live

Journey and Def Leppard Rock Talking Stick Arena in Phoenix

Fall Out Boy: The Road To Wrigley

Amaris - Aquamarine

Sites and Sounds: September's Most Enticing Festivals

Maxwell James - Self-Titled

RockPile: Saxon Edition

Novagolde - Self-Titled

Clutch - Book of Bad Decisions

MorleyView Adrian Galysh

On The Record: Spotlight On Pirates Press Records Part 1

Sites and Sounds: Late Summer and Early Autumn Music Festival

Caught In The Act: Lollapalooza 2018

Get To Know... Jennie Johnson

Jay Z and Beyonce 'On the Run II' Concert Review

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.