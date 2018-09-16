Band co-vocalist Dave Stephens says in a new social media video that the band will be going ahead with their previously announced video with Bullet For My Valentine to honor Pavone.

He says in the clip, "Over the last few weeks, Kyle's family, his fans, his friends and the five of us have been experiencing a very wide range of emotions. For us, it's been the most difficult time of our lives.

"Through this, we've been trying to be very honest with each other and open about how we're feeling and grieving. So through all that, we've decided that the best course of action for the band is to do the Bullet for My Valentine tour.

"We feel like this honors Kyle, and we can talk about his foundation, the Kyle Pavone Foundation, and carry on doing what he would've wanted us to do, and us be together on stage, playing music together with our fans. We will not be replacing Kyle. We will be continuing on, the five of us, honoring his life for the next few weeks while we're on tour." Watch the full video - here.