Greta Van Fleet Expand Their Upcoming Fall Tour Plans

"It is a tremendous thrill to announce new shows added in London, New York, Chicago, and Detroit!," says the band. "We look forward to celebrating sound with you!"

Currently playing gigs across North America, the Michigan rockers have tacked on a third appearance at The Forum in London, UK on November 12 after selling out two previously-announced shows at the venue, and three new US concerts late in the year: at New York's Terminal 5 on November 27, Chicago's Aragon Ballroom on December 12, and a homecoming show at Detroit's Fox Theatre on December 27.

Tickets for all new dates will go on sale via the usual outlets on Friday, September 14 at 10 AM. An updated list of all fall tour dates can be found - here.