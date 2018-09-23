News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

All Them Witches Release 'Diamond' Video (Week in Review)

.
All Them Witches

All Them Witches Release 'Diamond' Video was a top story on Monday: All Them Witches teamed up with Louder to premiere the music video for their new single "Diamond." The track comes from their forthcoming album "ATW", which is set to hit stores on September 28th.

The video can be streamed here and it was directed by the band's percussionist Robby Staebler. He told the site, "Visually I wanted to present the song in a cinematic and contemplative way - something that people enjoy rewatching and finding new details in.

"I wanted a lush landscape and a peaceful and patient environment to work in. Something that would bleed its own blood into the final product by simply existing in the place. I shot the video on 16mm film on location and in studio. Film bleeds its own blood too and I think this video holds the real feelings of the song, the environment and the medium."

Singer Charles Michael Parks Jr had this to say about the song, "I wanted Diamond to show two sides of a common problem I have with my ego and personality, the first is being content with where I am, physically and mentally, and the second being a constant drive to leave, to go anywhere other than where I am, to let my scattered thoughts draw me to a comparable scattered lifestyle.

"If forced to go to town, I seem to develop the city equivalent of allergies and slowly take note as my windpipe or nasal cavities shut down. I don't get sick at home and I seem to always get sick on tour. Music does not exist in the country though - I can't get on stage in the cow pasture and let my aggression out, so I go on tour to satiate a lust for a non-sedentary lifestyle and stay home to drown out the sensory hellscape of the city.

"Both personalities can and do appear at random, and both can take the wheel and lead me anywhere." - here.

More All Them Witches News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


All Them Witches Release 'Diamond' Video

All Them Witches Stream New Song 'Fishbelly 86 Onions'

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Panic! at the Disco Remove Member Amid Allegations- Chris Cornell Previously Unreleased Song Streaming Online- Slash Excited To Swap Stadiums For Small Venues- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Steve Perry Releases 'We're Still Here' Video- Greta Van Fleet Streaming New Song 'Lover, Leaver'- Ozzy Looking Forward To Life After No More Tours- Rolling Stones- more

Metallica To Do Rare Unplugged Show- Unreleased Tom Petty Song Streaming Online- Avenged Sevenfold M Shadows Reveals Good New Following Surgery- We Came As Romans- more

KISS Announce Their Farewell Tour During TV Appearance- Steve Perry's Long Journey Back To Music- Dickey Betts To Undergo Brain Surgery Following Accident- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Panic! at the Disco Remove Member Amid Allegations

Chris Cornell Previously Unreleased Song Streaming Online

Slash Excited To Swap Stadiums For Small Venues

Disturbed Reveal New Song 'A Reason To Fight'

Hoobastank Extend The Reason Tour And Add Audiovent To Select Dates

Amy Winehouse' Back To Black Focus Of New Documentary

Blacktop Mojo Crowdsourcing New Album

Worldwide Panic Release 'Party' Video

Legion Of The Damned Returning With New Album

Riverside Release 'Lament' Video

Steve Perry Releases 'We're Still Here' Video

Greta Van Fleet Streaming New Song 'Lover, Leaver'

Ozzy Looking Forward To Life After No More Tours

Rolling Stones Classic Hit Driven Back To The Charts

Jack White Performance From New Documentary Goes Online

Chimaira's Mark Hunter Down Again In New Documentary

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

The Public Image Is Rotten

Alien Country - Like My Life Depends on It

Mettle - 27 Ghosts

Caught In The Act: Judas Priest and Deep Purple Live

Journey and Def Leppard Rock Talking Stick Arena in Phoenix

Fall Out Boy: The Road To Wrigley

Amaris - Aquamarine

Sites and Sounds: September's Most Enticing Festivals

Maxwell James - Self-Titled

RockPile: Saxon Edition

Novagolde - Self-Titled

Clutch - Book of Bad Decisions

MorleyView Adrian Galysh

On The Record: Spotlight On Pirates Press Records Part 1

Sites and Sounds: Late Summer and Early Autumn Music Festival

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.