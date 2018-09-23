Adler shared via Instagram, "Thank you all for the overwhelming amount of well wishes in response to my current absence from the Lamb of God shows. I'm humbled to know how many and how much you care. I had a motorcycle accident late last year that shattered my collarbone and right shoulder and also chipped bones in my hip.

"While surgery corrected the broken bones and I was able to play earlier this year, I experienced some issues related to the injuries that needed to be addressed with a rigorous schedule of physical and occupational therapy which, is what I have been doing regularly since July.

"I am making great progress in addition to playing/practicing every day. Playing drums is what I do and refuse to do it poorly. I will be back behind the kit as soon as possible. Thanks again for the love! See you soon." - here.