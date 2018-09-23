News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Lynyrd Skynyrd Release Live 'Sweet Home Alabama' Video (Week in Review)

.
Lynyrd Skynyrd

Lynyrd Skynyrd Release Live 'Sweet Home Alabama' Video was a top story on Monday: (hennemusic) Lynyrd Skynyrd are streaming video of their 1974 classic, "Sweet Home Alabama", as a preview to the September 21 release of "Live In Atlantic City."

The project captures the band's June 23, 2006 appearance on the VH1 series "Decades Rock Live!", where they were joined by guests 3 Doors Down, Hank Williams Jr. and American Idol singer Bo Bice.

Each guest performs one of their own hits while also joining the headliner for classic tracks: Bice is on hand for "Gimme Back My Bullets"; Williams Jr. delivers "Down South Jukin'"; and, 3 Doors Down rock "That Smell" and "Saturday Night Special" before all three join Skynyrd for "Sweet Home Alabama."

"Lynyrd Skynyrd: Live In Atlantic City" will be released as CD + Blu-ray Digipak (limited first print run in fake leather), 2LP Gatefold+download, DVD, Blu-ray, and digital formats. Watch the video - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Lynyrd Skynyrd News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Lynyrd Skynyrd Release Live 'Sweet Home Alabama' Video

Lynyrd Skynyrd Finish First Leg Of Farewell Tour With Hometown Show

Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute Ed King With Sweet Home Alabama Performances

Lynyrd Skynyrd Guitarist Ed King Dead At 68

Lynyrd Skynyrd Decades Rock Live Show Set For Release

Lynyrd Skynyrd Documentary Coming To TV

Marshall Tucker Band Added To Lynyrd Skynyrd Farewell Tour

Lynyrd Skynyrd Add New Leg To Farewell Tour

Lynyrd Skynyrd Kick Off Their Farewell Tour

Lynyrd Skynyrd Announce Their Final Concert

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Panic! at the Disco Remove Member Amid Allegations- Chris Cornell Previously Unreleased Song Streaming Online- Slash Excited To Swap Stadiums For Small Venues- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Steve Perry Releases 'We're Still Here' Video- Greta Van Fleet Streaming New Song 'Lover, Leaver'- Ozzy Looking Forward To Life After No More Tours- Rolling Stones- more

Metallica To Do Rare Unplugged Show- Unreleased Tom Petty Song Streaming Online- Avenged Sevenfold M Shadows Reveals Good New Following Surgery- We Came As Romans- more

KISS Announce Their Farewell Tour During TV Appearance- Steve Perry's Long Journey Back To Music- Dickey Betts To Undergo Brain Surgery Following Accident- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Panic! at the Disco Remove Member Amid Allegations

Chris Cornell Previously Unreleased Song Streaming Online

Slash Excited To Swap Stadiums For Small Venues

Disturbed Reveal New Song 'A Reason To Fight'

Hoobastank Extend The Reason Tour And Add Audiovent To Select Dates

Amy Winehouse' Back To Black Focus Of New Documentary

Blacktop Mojo Crowdsourcing New Album

Worldwide Panic Release 'Party' Video

Legion Of The Damned Returning With New Album

Riverside Release 'Lament' Video

Steve Perry Releases 'We're Still Here' Video

Greta Van Fleet Streaming New Song 'Lover, Leaver'

Ozzy Looking Forward To Life After No More Tours

Rolling Stones Classic Hit Driven Back To The Charts

Jack White Performance From New Documentary Goes Online

Chimaira's Mark Hunter Down Again In New Documentary

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

The Public Image Is Rotten

Alien Country - Like My Life Depends on It

Mettle - 27 Ghosts

Caught In The Act: Judas Priest and Deep Purple Live

Journey and Def Leppard Rock Talking Stick Arena in Phoenix

Fall Out Boy: The Road To Wrigley

Amaris - Aquamarine

Sites and Sounds: September's Most Enticing Festivals

Maxwell James - Self-Titled

RockPile: Saxon Edition

Novagolde - Self-Titled

Clutch - Book of Bad Decisions

MorleyView Adrian Galysh

On The Record: Spotlight On Pirates Press Records Part 1

Sites and Sounds: Late Summer and Early Autumn Music Festival

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.