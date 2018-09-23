News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Metallica Perform Song For First Time In U.S. At Recent Concert (Week in Review)

.
Metallica

Metallica Perform Song For First Time In U.S. At Recent Concert was a top story on Monday: (hennemusic) Metallica performed the 2008 "Death Magnetic" track, "The Unforgiven III", for the first time ever in the US during their September 6 concert at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, NE.

The first appearance in eight years also marked the song's debut on the group's World Wired tour in support of "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct", which is currently on a fall leg across North America.

The sequel to 1991's "The Unforgiven" and 1997's "The Unforgiven II" appeared on the veteran metal outfit's ninth album, whose US No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200 earned Metallica the achievement of being the first band to have five consecutive studio album releases top the chart. Watch the performance and read more - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Metallica News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Metallica To Do Rare Unplugged Show

Metallica Release Live Atlas Rise Video

Metallica Continue And Justice For All Video Series

Metallica Release Dreamy Live Video

Metallica Perform Song For First Time In U.S. At Recent Concert

Metallica Stream Classic Live Performance

Metallica Release Video Of Live Rarity

Metallica Celebrate Justice With And Videos For All Live Series

Metallica Expand Justice For Anniversary

Metallica Rock Tribute To Prince In Minneapolis

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Panic! at the Disco Remove Member Amid Allegations- Chris Cornell Previously Unreleased Song Streaming Online- Slash Excited To Swap Stadiums For Small Venues- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Steve Perry Releases 'We're Still Here' Video- Greta Van Fleet Streaming New Song 'Lover, Leaver'- Ozzy Looking Forward To Life After No More Tours- Rolling Stones- more

Metallica To Do Rare Unplugged Show- Unreleased Tom Petty Song Streaming Online- Avenged Sevenfold M Shadows Reveals Good New Following Surgery- We Came As Romans- more

KISS Announce Their Farewell Tour During TV Appearance- Steve Perry's Long Journey Back To Music- Dickey Betts To Undergo Brain Surgery Following Accident- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Panic! at the Disco Remove Member Amid Allegations

Chris Cornell Previously Unreleased Song Streaming Online

Slash Excited To Swap Stadiums For Small Venues

Disturbed Reveal New Song 'A Reason To Fight'

Hoobastank Extend The Reason Tour And Add Audiovent To Select Dates

Amy Winehouse' Back To Black Focus Of New Documentary

Blacktop Mojo Crowdsourcing New Album

Worldwide Panic Release 'Party' Video

Legion Of The Damned Returning With New Album

Riverside Release 'Lament' Video

Steve Perry Releases 'We're Still Here' Video

Greta Van Fleet Streaming New Song 'Lover, Leaver'

Ozzy Looking Forward To Life After No More Tours

Rolling Stones Classic Hit Driven Back To The Charts

Jack White Performance From New Documentary Goes Online

Chimaira's Mark Hunter Down Again In New Documentary

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

The Public Image Is Rotten

Alien Country - Like My Life Depends on It

Mettle - 27 Ghosts

Caught In The Act: Judas Priest and Deep Purple Live

Journey and Def Leppard Rock Talking Stick Arena in Phoenix

Fall Out Boy: The Road To Wrigley

Amaris - Aquamarine

Sites and Sounds: September's Most Enticing Festivals

Maxwell James - Self-Titled

RockPile: Saxon Edition

Novagolde - Self-Titled

Clutch - Book of Bad Decisions

MorleyView Adrian Galysh

On The Record: Spotlight On Pirates Press Records Part 1

Sites and Sounds: Late Summer and Early Autumn Music Festival

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.