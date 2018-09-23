Metallica Perform Song For First Time In U.S. At Recent Concert

The first appearance in eight years also marked the song's debut on the group's World Wired tour in support of "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct", which is currently on a fall leg across North America.

The sequel to 1991's "The Unforgiven" and 1997's "The Unforgiven II" appeared on the veteran metal outfit's ninth album, whose US No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200 earned Metallica the achievement of being the first band to have five consecutive studio album releases top the chart. Watch the performance and read more - here.