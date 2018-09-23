The Kinks' Dave Davies Streaming Previously Unreleased 1970s Track

Due October 12, the project presents 13 unreleased tunes from the 1970s, acting, essentially, as a companion to the 2011 package, "Hidden Treasures", which did the same with the rocker's unused songs from the 1960s.

According to Davies, "Decade" wouldn't exist without his sons, Simon and Martin, who unearthed, mixed and mastered the project.

"They came out of ideas I half-wrote at home, and put drums on and changed them," the rocker tells Billboard. "I didn't think some of them would see the light of day. But my sons Simon and Martin got all the music together and Simon produced it, editing the effects and tones with gadgetry. It probably took three or four years to put it all together."

"But Decade was a very organic kind of process for me," recalls the guitarist, "because I'd be writing a song and not even be sure what I was writing about. I found Decade, in the end, to be a very cathartic experience. You're learning about yourself all those years ago. Listening to it and remembering, having memories of the time, was very emotional.

"There are parts of us that change, but fundamental parts of us don't change, in a way. There's kind of a 16-year-old still in here who wants to express himself. If you can get yourself in that childlike state, everything seems new again."