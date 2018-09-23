|
Ann Wilson To Play Jimmy Kimmel (Week in Review)
.
Ann Wilson To Play Jimmy Kimmel was a top story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) Ann Wilson of Heart will perform on ABC-TV's Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday, September 19th to promote her newly-released covers album, "Immortal". The album sees the rocker deliver a diverse set of tracks that pay homage to some of her favorite songs and artists, all of whom have passed away in recent years - including tracks by David Bowie, Tom Petty, Chris Cornell, The Eagles and more. "The original working titles evolved as the concept for the album evolved, a little bit at a time," explains Wilson. "As my understanding of what I had undertaken grew and clarified, I realized a larger truth; that the souls may have departed but the songs will forever be their resonances. "These are the poets of our time and their expressions must be handed down. Poetry is lasting and elemental like carvings in rock." Read more - here.
