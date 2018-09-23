News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Clutch Score Their Biggest Chart Hit With Book Of Bad Decisions (Week in Review)

.
Clutch

Clutch Score Their Biggest Chart Hit With Book Of Bad Decisions was a top story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) Clutch have scored their highest-ever UK chart placement as "Book Of Bad Decisions" debuts at No. 13 in the country, according to the Official Charts Company.

The achievement tops a No. 20 spot for the Maryland outfit's previous set, "Psychic Warfare", and a large jump from the No. 50 peak of 2013's "Earth Rocker."

Clutch recorded "Book Of Bad Decisions" at Sputnik Sound in Nashville, TN with producer Vance Powell (Jack White, Chris Stapleton, The Raconteurs).

"I think probably naming the record is the most difficult thing for us," explains drummer Jean Paul Gaster. "The title of a record really kinda sets the tone for how the listener is going to have their first impression of that album."

"It's a hand-wringing exercise," adds singer Neil Fallon. "It's like naming a child: you go back and forth, what's good and what's bad. Me personally, I was always kind of reluctant to name it after a song because it kind of catapults that song into a limelight.

"But, thinking about it, 'Book Of Bad Decisions' really grew on me because it implies that somehow every song is sort of a chapter in this book of bad decisions." - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Clutch News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Clutch Score Their Biggest Chart Hit With Book Of Bad Decisions

Clutch Go Comic Book For 'In Walks Barbarella' Video

Clutch Release Earth Rocker Festival Recap Video

Clutch Have Fun With Lyric Video For New Track 'Hot Bottom Feeder'

Clutch Frontman Runs For President In New Video

Clutch Streaming New Single 'How To Shake Hands'

Clutch Release Promo Video For Earth Rocker Festival

Clutch Announce North American Fall Tour

Clutch Explain Meaning Behind Book Of Bad Decisions

Clutch Streaming New Song 'Gimme The Keys'

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Panic! at the Disco Remove Member Amid Allegations- Chris Cornell Previously Unreleased Song Streaming Online- Slash Excited To Swap Stadiums For Small Venues- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Steve Perry Releases 'We're Still Here' Video- Greta Van Fleet Streaming New Song 'Lover, Leaver'- Ozzy Looking Forward To Life After No More Tours- Rolling Stones- more

Metallica To Do Rare Unplugged Show- Unreleased Tom Petty Song Streaming Online- Avenged Sevenfold M Shadows Reveals Good New Following Surgery- We Came As Romans- more

KISS Announce Their Farewell Tour During TV Appearance- Steve Perry's Long Journey Back To Music- Dickey Betts To Undergo Brain Surgery Following Accident- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Panic! at the Disco Remove Member Amid Allegations

Chris Cornell Previously Unreleased Song Streaming Online

Slash Excited To Swap Stadiums For Small Venues

Disturbed Reveal New Song 'A Reason To Fight'

Hoobastank Extend The Reason Tour And Add Audiovent To Select Dates

Amy Winehouse' Back To Black Focus Of New Documentary

Blacktop Mojo Crowdsourcing New Album

Worldwide Panic Release 'Party' Video

Legion Of The Damned Returning With New Album

Riverside Release 'Lament' Video

Steve Perry Releases 'We're Still Here' Video

Greta Van Fleet Streaming New Song 'Lover, Leaver'

Ozzy Looking Forward To Life After No More Tours

Rolling Stones Classic Hit Driven Back To The Charts

Jack White Performance From New Documentary Goes Online

Chimaira's Mark Hunter Down Again In New Documentary

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

The Public Image Is Rotten

Alien Country - Like My Life Depends on It

Mettle - 27 Ghosts

Caught In The Act: Judas Priest and Deep Purple Live

Journey and Def Leppard Rock Talking Stick Arena in Phoenix

Fall Out Boy: The Road To Wrigley

Amaris - Aquamarine

Sites and Sounds: September's Most Enticing Festivals

Maxwell James - Self-Titled

RockPile: Saxon Edition

Novagolde - Self-Titled

Clutch - Book of Bad Decisions

MorleyView Adrian Galysh

On The Record: Spotlight On Pirates Press Records Part 1

Sites and Sounds: Late Summer and Early Autumn Music Festival

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.