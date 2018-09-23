Slash Streaming New Song 'My Antidote'

The song was one of five tunes that saw their live debut during an exclusive show for SiriusXM listeners at the famed Whisky a Go Go in Los Angeles, CA on September 11 that served as the unofficial launch of the band's fall tour of North America.

An appearance on ABC-TV's Jimmy Kimmel Livc the next night was followed by the official opening night gig on September 13 at the Whisky as Slash and the group - vocalist Myles Kennedy, drummer Brent Fitz, bassist Todd Kerns and guitarist Frank Sidoris - returned to the live concert stage.

The band will follow the fall series with an early 2019 tour of the UK and Europe; the six-week, 21-show run - which will open in Offenbach, Germany on February 7 - will include four UK stops before it wraps up in Lisbon, Portugal on March 15. Check out the song - here.