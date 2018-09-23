Architects Release Video From Upcoming New Ablum (Week in Review)

. Architects Release Video From Upcoming New Ablum was a top story on Wednesday: Architects have released a new music video for their track "Hereafter". The song comes from the group's forthcoming album "Holy Hell", which is set to hit stores on November 9th. The new effort will be the group's first release since the 2016 death of guitarist Tom Searle, who died after a battle with cancer. His brother and bandmate Dan Searle had this to say: "In those first months after Tom's death, I didn't deal with it at all and I felt so unhappy and anxious. I'd ignored it and just tried to cope. But I knew that at some point, I had to learn from it. "Ultimately, there were two choices: Feel sorry for yourself and believe the world to be a horrible place and let it defeat you. Or let it inspire us to live the life that Tom would have wanted us to live. "I was very worried about people taking away a despondent message from the album. I felt a level of responsibility to provide a light at the end of the tunnel for people who are going through terrible experiences." Watch the video - here. More Architects News Share this article

