Glass Hammer Release 'Melancholy Holiday' Video

Steve Babb had this to say about the concept album's title character Tom, "He has reached middle-age and wants to time travel back to the early 70s to relive the glory days of progressive rock.

"In the Melancholy Holiday video, we find Tom late for a meeting with his girlfriend. Tom is convinced he's travelled back in time to find her. She informs him otherwise and things just get weirder." Watch the video - here.