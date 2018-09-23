On hand to promote his new album, "Raise Vibration", the rocker first appeared on the episode alongside his daughter, Zoe, as contestants in a game of Lip Sync Charades that saw them compete against Fallon and fellow guest Reese Witherspoon.

Kravitz later returned for a chat with the host, where he spoke about a paparazzi photo of him with a scarf that went viral as a meme, his extensive collection of music memorabilia - which led to a story about Bob Dylan - and the inclusion of Michael Jackson on the latest single from his eleventh studio album.

"We'd worked together years ago," says the singer. "I wrote and produced a song with him 'Another Day'.... when I was writing this song, it sounded like a song that I could've given to Michael and I kept hearing his voice. I wanted to have his presence on the track." - here.