The song comes from the group's forthcoming album "Ritual". Soulfly's Max Cavalera spoke with RockSverige about the song "It was really cool. Randy is really tight with producer Josh Wilbur and Josh has done all the Lamb Of God stuff.

"He was working on the Burn The Priest record, so I just told Josh to give him the tracks and, 'Show them to him, and if there's anything he likes, if he wants to sing on it, it's all cool.'

"I didn't have a song for him, so he showed him everything and what Josh told me was that they were listening to it, and the minute that song came on Randy said, 'That's it! This is the one! I don't want to hear anything else.'

"He's got a real distinctive voice, really unique and that's what I like about guys like him. It's very original and you know it's him." Watch the video - here.