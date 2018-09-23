News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Soulfly Reveal New Song Featuring Lamb Of God's Randy Blythe (Week in Review)

Soulfly

Soulfly Reveal New Song Featuring Lamb Of God's Randy Blythe was a top story on Wednesday: Soulfly have released a visualiser video for a new song called "Dead Behind The Eyes", which features guest vocals from Lamb Of God frontman Randy Blythe.

The song comes from the group's forthcoming album "Ritual". Soulfly's Max Cavalera spoke with RockSverige about the song "It was really cool. Randy is really tight with producer Josh Wilbur and Josh has done all the Lamb Of God stuff.

"He was working on the Burn The Priest record, so I just told Josh to give him the tracks and, 'Show them to him, and if there's anything he likes, if he wants to sing on it, it's all cool.'

"I didn't have a song for him, so he showed him everything and what Josh told me was that they were listening to it, and the minute that song came on Randy said, 'That's it! This is the one! I don't want to hear anything else.'

"He's got a real distinctive voice, really unique and that's what I like about guys like him. It's very original and you know it's him." Watch the video - here.

More Soulfly News

