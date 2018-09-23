News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Dickey Betts To Undergo Brain Surgery Following Accident (Week in Review)

.
Dickey Betts

Dickey Betts To Undergo Brain Surgery Following Accident was a top story on Thursday: (hennemusic) Former Allman Brothers Band guitarist Dickey Betts will undergo brain surgery after injuring himself in an accident at his Sarasota, FL home, according to the Bradenton Herald.

"He had a fall at his house on Monday night and he's at the hospital," says manager David Spero. "They have him sedated. He's listed as critical but stable. "It really was just a freak accident," he adds, explaining that the guitarist was playing with his dog in the backyard when he slipped and hit his head.

"As far as recovery, we don't what is going to happen," adds the manager, who confirmed that Betts is scheduled for surgery on Friday to ease the pressure on his brain. "Once that happens it will probably turn everything around."

"Donna is by her husband's side with Dickey's children," read a statement from the Dickey Betts Band social media sites. "The family appreciates all of your thoughts and prayers during this very trying time," says Donna. "Dickey is a notorious fighter and he is displaying that now!"

Last month, the former Allman Brothers Band rocker postponed a series of concerts after suffering what doctors are calling a "mild stroke." Read more - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Dickey Betts News

