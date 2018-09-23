News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Disturbed Hope New Record Is Their 'Black Album' (Week in Review)

.
Disturbed

Disturbed Hope New Record Is Their 'Black Album' was a top story on Thursday: Disturbed are gearing up to unleash their brand new studio album "Evolution" on October 19th and the band is helping prepare fans for what is to come with the release of a studio video.

The recently released clip shows the hit making band working in the studio on the single "Are Your Ready" along with interview footage with frontman David Draiman.

He said, "This album is a very heavy undertaking. We're coming off of one of the most successful record cycles and touring cycles of our career with Immortalized. It's a lot to live up to."

Draiman also said in a cover story for Metal Hammer that the new studio effort is their equal to Metallica's blockbuster "Black Album". He told the publication, "We've always used that as a goal - the record that literally every single track on it could be a hit. A record that breaks doors down, that opens up new opportunities to us, that helps you achieve true immortality as an artist." Watch the new clip and read more - here.

More Disturbed News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Disturbed Reveal New Song 'A Reason To Fight'

Disturbed Hope New Record Is Their 'Black Album'

Disturbed Release New Video And Announce 'Adventurous' Album

Disturbed Pay Tribute To Vinnie Paul- Deftones Launching Their Own Music Festival- Gene Simmons Jams With Doro and more

Disturbed Finish Recording New Studio Album

Joe Lynn Turner Hospitalized- Bon Jovi Rock Hall Reunion Video Goes Online- Disturbed Recording New Music- Megadeth Club Appearance and more

Keith Urban 'Disturbed' by Nicole Kidman's Role in 'Big Little Lies'

Disturbed, Adrenaline Mob Supergroup Stereo Satellite Release Video

Disturbed's 'Sound of Silence' Soundtracks NASA Video

Terror Universal's Album Features Disturbed, Fear Factory Stars

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Panic! at the Disco Remove Member Amid Allegations- Chris Cornell Previously Unreleased Song Streaming Online- Slash Excited To Swap Stadiums For Small Venues- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Steve Perry Releases 'We're Still Here' Video- Greta Van Fleet Streaming New Song 'Lover, Leaver'- Ozzy Looking Forward To Life After No More Tours- Rolling Stones- more

Metallica To Do Rare Unplugged Show- Unreleased Tom Petty Song Streaming Online- Avenged Sevenfold M Shadows Reveals Good New Following Surgery- We Came As Romans- more

KISS Announce Their Farewell Tour During TV Appearance- Steve Perry's Long Journey Back To Music- Dickey Betts To Undergo Brain Surgery Following Accident- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Panic! at the Disco Remove Member Amid Allegations

Chris Cornell Previously Unreleased Song Streaming Online

Slash Excited To Swap Stadiums For Small Venues

Disturbed Reveal New Song 'A Reason To Fight'

Hoobastank Extend The Reason Tour And Add Audiovent To Select Dates

Amy Winehouse' Back To Black Focus Of New Documentary

Blacktop Mojo Crowdsourcing New Album

Worldwide Panic Release 'Party' Video

Legion Of The Damned Returning With New Album

Riverside Release 'Lament' Video

Steve Perry Releases 'We're Still Here' Video

Greta Van Fleet Streaming New Song 'Lover, Leaver'

Ozzy Looking Forward To Life After No More Tours

Rolling Stones Classic Hit Driven Back To The Charts

Jack White Performance From New Documentary Goes Online

Chimaira's Mark Hunter Down Again In New Documentary

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

The Public Image Is Rotten

Alien Country - Like My Life Depends on It

Mettle - 27 Ghosts

Caught In The Act: Judas Priest and Deep Purple Live

Journey and Def Leppard Rock Talking Stick Arena in Phoenix

Fall Out Boy: The Road To Wrigley

Amaris - Aquamarine

Sites and Sounds: September's Most Enticing Festivals

Maxwell James - Self-Titled

RockPile: Saxon Edition

Novagolde - Self-Titled

Clutch - Book of Bad Decisions

MorleyView Adrian Galysh

On The Record: Spotlight On Pirates Press Records Part 1

Sites and Sounds: Late Summer and Early Autumn Music Festival

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.