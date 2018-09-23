Iamthemorning Release 5/4 Video

The new package is set to be released on October 19th via Kscope on 2CD/Blu-ray, 180g LP and on digital formats. Semkina had this to say, "We usually say that 5/4 is one of the two cheerful songs we have in our discography - the second one being about burning houses down!

"To me, it feels that when you grow up and live in Russia, specifically in St Petersburg, everything you do is soaked up in this very special type of melancholy, which makes it difficult to write happy music.

"This song was always a very nice change from the ongoing drama of our live setlist which is usually filled with images of drowning women, dead flowers and people buried alive.

"Besides, it's always very lovely to see the audience engaging and clapping along with us." Watch the video - here.