News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Metallica To Do Rare Unplugged Show (Week in Review)

.
Metallica

Metallica To Do Rare Unplugged Show was a top story on Friday: (hennemusic) Metallica will mark the first anniversary of their All Within My Hands Foundation with a rare acoustic benefit concert and auction in San Francisco, CA on November 3.

"A little over 18 months ago we announced the formation of All Within My Hands, our foundation focused on creating sustainable communities by tackling the issues of hunger and workforce education and encouraging volunteerism," says the band. "We're excited to announce that we'll be celebrating our first full year with the All Within My Hands Foundation Helping Hands Concert and Auction on November 3rd at the Masonic in San Francisco. We hope you will join us to see what we've been up to, learn about the organizations we've supported, bid on some cool auction items and we'll close out the night by hitting the stage for a rare acoustic performance. Also joining us for that evening will be our friends Cage The Elephant.

"As the WorldWired tour rolls on we have had the honor and pleasure of meeting dedicated people all over the world who focus their daily lives on helping others... it's been extremely humbling and very inspiring. We're excited to share our passion with you, introduce you to some of the people we've worked with, and of course, raise funds to assist with their incredible ongoing efforts in communities across the country and around the world.

"We're proud of what we've accomplished in our first year and know there is much more to be done. Looking forward to sharing it all with you." Read more - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Metallica News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Metallica To Do Rare Unplugged Show

Metallica Release Live Atlas Rise Video

Metallica Continue And Justice For All Video Series

Metallica Release Dreamy Live Video

Metallica Perform Song For First Time In U.S. At Recent Concert

Metallica Stream Classic Live Performance

Metallica Release Video Of Live Rarity

Metallica Celebrate Justice With And Videos For All Live Series

Metallica Expand Justice For Anniversary

Metallica Rock Tribute To Prince In Minneapolis

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Panic! at the Disco Remove Member Amid Allegations- Chris Cornell Previously Unreleased Song Streaming Online- Slash Excited To Swap Stadiums For Small Venues- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Steve Perry Releases 'We're Still Here' Video- Greta Van Fleet Streaming New Song 'Lover, Leaver'- Ozzy Looking Forward To Life After No More Tours- Rolling Stones- more

Metallica To Do Rare Unplugged Show- Unreleased Tom Petty Song Streaming Online- Avenged Sevenfold M Shadows Reveals Good New Following Surgery- We Came As Romans- more

KISS Announce Their Farewell Tour During TV Appearance- Steve Perry's Long Journey Back To Music- Dickey Betts To Undergo Brain Surgery Following Accident- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Panic! at the Disco Remove Member Amid Allegations

Chris Cornell Previously Unreleased Song Streaming Online

Slash Excited To Swap Stadiums For Small Venues

Disturbed Reveal New Song 'A Reason To Fight'

Hoobastank Extend The Reason Tour And Add Audiovent To Select Dates

Amy Winehouse' Back To Black Focus Of New Documentary

Blacktop Mojo Crowdsourcing New Album

Worldwide Panic Release 'Party' Video

Legion Of The Damned Returning With New Album

Riverside Release 'Lament' Video

Steve Perry Releases 'We're Still Here' Video

Greta Van Fleet Streaming New Song 'Lover, Leaver'

Ozzy Looking Forward To Life After No More Tours

Rolling Stones Classic Hit Driven Back To The Charts

Jack White Performance From New Documentary Goes Online

Chimaira's Mark Hunter Down Again In New Documentary

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

The Public Image Is Rotten

Alien Country - Like My Life Depends on It

Mettle - 27 Ghosts

Caught In The Act: Judas Priest and Deep Purple Live

Journey and Def Leppard Rock Talking Stick Arena in Phoenix

Fall Out Boy: The Road To Wrigley

Amaris - Aquamarine

Sites and Sounds: September's Most Enticing Festivals

Maxwell James - Self-Titled

RockPile: Saxon Edition

Novagolde - Self-Titled

Clutch - Book of Bad Decisions

MorleyView Adrian Galysh

On The Record: Spotlight On Pirates Press Records Part 1

Sites and Sounds: Late Summer and Early Autumn Music Festival

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.