Unreleased Tom Petty Song Streaming Online

The tune about Petty's Florida hometown was recorded during sessions for his 1998 album, "Echo", but didn't make the final cut for the project. "Echo is supposedly his dark album," producer Ryan Ulyate tells Rolling Stone "But 'Gainesville' is this guy looking back on this early life. It is very self-referential from a guy who has some nostalgia for a simpler time. I love the song. It's just great, but I can see how it didn't necessarily fit the vibe of 'Echo'."

"Gainesville" follows "Keep A Little Soul" and "You and Me (Clubhouse Version)" as previews for the box set, which was commissioned by Tom's daughter, Adria Petty, and his wife, Dana Petty, and curated by Ulyate and Heartbreakers members Mike Campbell and Benmont Tench.

The 60-song package features dozens of previously-unreleased recordings, alternate versions of classic songs, rarities, historic live performances and deep tracks from the Florida rocker, who passed away last October 2 at the age of 66 in a Santa Monica, CA hospital after being found unconscious and in cardiac arrest at his Malibu home. Stream the song - here.