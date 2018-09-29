News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Greta Van Fleet Streaming New Song 'Lover, Leaver' (Week in Review)

.
Greta Van Fleet

Greta Van Fleet Streaming New Song 'Lover, Leaver' was a top story on Saturday: (hennemusic) Greta Van Fleet are streaming their brand new single, "Lover, Leaver", as the latest preview to their forthcoming debut album, "Anthem Of The Peaceful Army."

"It is with thorough joy we introduce the journey that is Lover, Leaver with you," says the band. Due October 19, the debut was produced by Marlon Young, Al Sutton and Herschel Boone and recorded earlier this year at Blackbird Studios in Nashville, TN and Rustbelt Studios in Royal Oak, MI.

The lineup of vocalist Josh Kiszka and brothers Jake on guitar and Sam on bass is rounded out with drummer Danny Wagner; the Michigan outfit collectively wrote the ten tracks featured on the full studio album, which follows a pair of 2017 EP's - "Black Smoke Rising" and "From The Fires." Listen to the song - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Greta Van Fleet News

Share this article

