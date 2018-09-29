News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




deadmau5 To Score New Netflix Film Polar (Week in Review)

.
deadmau5

deadmau5 To Score New Netflix Film Polar was a top story on Saturday: Netflix and Constantin Film have announced that that deadmau5 will be creating his very first-ever film score for the upcoming movie "Polar", which is set for release next year.

deadmau5 shared his excitement via Twitter, "Working on my first film score for @constantinfilm @Netflix's #Polar. In honor of @theofficialmads character, I'll be wearing an eyepatch the entire time #blackkaiser."

We were sent the following details about the film "Polar is based upon the Dark Horse action noir graphic novel Polar: Came From the Cold by Victor Santos. The world's top assassin, Duncan Vizla, aka The Black Kaiser, is settling into retirement when his former employer marks him as a liability to the firm. Against his will, he finds himself back in the game going head to head with an army of younger, faster, ruthless killers who will stop at nothing to have him silenced. The action, mystery and intrigue will be set entirely to a custom body of menacing productions by deadmau5." - here.

