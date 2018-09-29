Amy Winehouse' Back To Black Focus Of New Documentary

We were sent the following details about the special release: The exclusive bonus feature on all formats is a recently unearthed private performance from February 2008, in which Amy performs some highlights from Back To Black and a handful of choice covers. This material has never been seen before.

Amy Winehouse - Back to Black tells the real story of how Amy's best-known and most celebrated body of work came into being. Shedding light on the creative process, it features previously unseen footage of Amy, new interviews with producers Mark Ronson and Salaam Remi, the musicians and others who worked on the album with her. It offers fresh insights into Amy's remarkable gifts as a singer, songwriter, musician and performer. Read more - here.

