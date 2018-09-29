|
Hoobastank Extend The Reason Tour And Add Audiovent To Select Dates (Week in Review)
Hoobastank Extend The Reason Tour And Add Audiovent To Select Dates was a top story on Sunday: Hoobastank have announced that they have added some more dates to their North American The Reason Tour with the new dates including support from the reunited Audiovent. The tour will be launching to celebrate the 15th anniversary of Hoobastank's blockbuster sophomore album and will feature the band playing the album in its entirety, along with other tracks from their career. The tour will be kicking off on October 25th in Portland, OR at Revolution Hall with Secondhand Serenade supporting most of the dates on the trek. Audiovent will be joining the tour beginning on November 30th in Phoenix. See the dates - here.
