Panic! at the Disco Remove Member Amid Allegations

The allegations surfaced on Thursday from a Twitter user named Ashley under the handle @donasnooze. On Saturday, the band tweeted, "Touring musician Kenny Harris will no longer be performing with us because of a personal matter."

The fan shared a series of tweets explaining that she had interactions with Kenny in 2016 while she was 16 years old where he requested a "pic" from her (she assumed he wanted inappropriate photo(s)). She wrote, "i really do love panic! at the disco but uhhh.. kenneth harris needs to be called out, so here's a thread about my experience with him

"April 20, 2016: this was the first day I ever snapped kenny. I sent him a picture of me with that stupid dog filter, thinking he wouldn't even reply but boy did he. He went on about how cute I was and asked me to send more selfies-

"which I obviously did, and he sent a few back. Fast forward about a week later. My friend and I had tickets to see panic live on july 8th, fifth row from the stage. I snapped kenny and asked him if he could throw me a guitar pick since we were so close to the stage." read more - here.