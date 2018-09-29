Riverside Release 'Lament' Video

Mariusz Duda has said the following about the new record, W"asteland is an epic, multidimensional, poetic and very deep album. Perhaps of the once in a lifetime kind."

He explained, "Wasteland is mostly about what's happening in the world these days but it also makes a reference to the tragedy that befell the band in 2016.

"Musically, we've returned to darker sounds but we have also turned a new page and recorded the album in a different style. It's still Riverside but expressed in a much deeper and more mature way." Watch the video - here.