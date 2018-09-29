News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Worldwide Panic Release 'Party' Video (Week in Review)

.
Worldwide Panic

Worldwide Panic Release 'Party' Video was a top story on Sunday: Los Angeles metalheads Worldwide Panic have released a brand new video for their single "Party". The new visual, which was directed by Diego Gonzales, can now be viewed online.

Singer and bassist Lane Steele had this to say, "In my perspective it was a challenge to us as a band as well as in respect to finding a director. There are no shortages of videographers and directors in Los Angeles County. I know a lot of great ones that are total visionaries and could have easily shot this video and it would have just been another day at the office for them and I didn't want that. I wanted to find someone who had the same passion for the song that we had. The moment I spoke to and met with Diego and showed him the song and saw his reaction we immediately started storyboarding with each other. It was not an easy task to complete in any regard. We wanted something extremely specific that was based on true life events that occurred in my life. Finding the actors, booking a sound stage, finding a crew, getting props, and be lengthy processes to deal with. A week to the date, Worldwide Panic, myself and Diego spent four hours at a professional soundstage filming the band performance and that weekend we had casted the actors who take this dream and turn it into a nightmare. The scenes portrayed in this video most actually happened to me. It is still difficult for me to watch this and not feel empathy for the actor on screen. I could not believe that those things happened to me in real life and now I am where I am living a happy fulfilling life. I think the rawness captured in this video encapsulates many life lessons I had to learn the hard way. Even with the dark subject matter of the song and video I like that it is done in a fun way and makes something that was very painful entertaining and fun and teaches people to avoid the many pitfalls that exist in society. It is with great pleasure I present, Party!"

Gemini Syndrome's Aaron Nordstrom, who produced the track, added, 'I've known Lane Steele for many years since we were in school together. I've seen him evolve and work very hard for awhile and find his voice as a musician. I had the pleasure of working on the song 'Party' and enjoyed it very much. It was a smooth workflow and resulted in a great song. Take a listen and be sure to catch them on the road with Flaw this fall." Watch the video - here.

More Worldwide Panic News

