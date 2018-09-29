News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Black Sabbath Star Reacts To Ozzy's Bad Vibes Comments (Week in Review)

.
Black Sabbath

Black Sabbath Star Reacts To Ozzy's Bad Vibes Comments was a top story on Monday: Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi has reacted to recent comments from his former bandmate Ozzy Osbourne who said that he felt some bad vibes on the legendary metal band's final tour.

Ozzy recently spoke to The Inquirer about Sabbath's final tour and revealed, "I didn't have a great time. I spent nine or 10 years in SABBATH, but I'd been away from them for over 30 years. With them, I'm just a singer. With me, I get to do what I want to do. I was getting bad vibes from them for being Ozzy. I don't know - what the f*** else can I be?"

When interviewed by The List, Iommi was asked about Ozzy's comments.

He responded, "I saw that, but I don't know what he meant. I had a great time on the last tour playing with the guys, and Ozzy never mentioned anything to me. He seemed to enjoy it and we had a laugh, so I don't know. So I think possibly that quote was taken out of context."

Tony also discussed what he is currently up to. He said, "At the moment, I'm in the process of remixing [Black Sabbath's 1995 album] 'Forbidden' with Tony Martin , Cozy Powell and Neil Murray. That's an album I've never been satisfied with, so I'm about to start pulling that apart and remix it." - here.

More Black Sabbath News

Share this article

