Ozzy recently spoke to The Inquirer about Sabbath's final tour and revealed, "I didn't have a great time. I spent nine or 10 years in SABBATH, but I'd been away from them for over 30 years. With them, I'm just a singer. With me, I get to do what I want to do. I was getting bad vibes from them for being Ozzy. I don't know - what the f*** else can I be?"

When interviewed by The List, Iommi was asked about Ozzy's comments.

He responded, "I saw that, but I don't know what he meant. I had a great time on the last tour playing with the guys, and Ozzy never mentioned anything to me. He seemed to enjoy it and we had a laugh, so I don't know. So I think possibly that quote was taken out of context."

Tony also discussed what he is currently up to. He said, "At the moment, I'm in the process of remixing [Black Sabbath's 1995 album] 'Forbidden' with Tony Martin , Cozy Powell and Neil Murray. That's an album I've never been satisfied with, so I'm about to start pulling that apart and remix it."