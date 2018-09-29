Echo Black Release Colorful Poison Apple Video

The group had this to say about the visual, "Sink your teeth into something sweet, babies! We are incredibly excited to finally present our new visual experience, Poison Apple! The entire team worked tirelessly to make this video come to life, and she is one hell of a party!

"Our main goal was to show you another side of Echo Black. Cause, sometimes, you need to put on a green fur and a unicorn head and let the glitter take over..." Watch it - here.