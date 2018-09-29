News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Gorod Streaming New Song 'The Sentry' (Week in Review)

Gorod

Gorod Streaming New Song 'The Sentry' was a top story on Monday: Gorod have released an online stream of their new track "The Sentry". The song will be featured on the group's forthcoming new studio album "Aethra", which is set to be released on October 19th.

Singer Julien Deyres had this to say about the new single, "The concept behind The Sentry is that of worldwide myths and beliefs concerning the owl, and more specifically the barn owl. This nocturnal bird that is almost always associated with the moon in many different cultures is also generally considered as a guardian of the kingdom of the dead. This explains the title, and the lyrics are a global presentation of how human beings can perceive a same symbol in different places in the world.

"We chose to release this song first because we see it as a good introduction to the new material on this album. This track is 'straight in your face', groovy, fast, and also showcases a brand new melodic orientation in Gorod's music." Stream it - here.

More Gorod News

