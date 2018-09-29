News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Releases New Solo Video

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Releases New Solo Video was a top story on Monday: Linkin Park rapper Mike Shinoda has released a brand new music video for his latest solo track "Make It Up As I Go," which features a guest appearance from K.Flay.

The track comes from Shinoda's solo album "Post Traunatic", which he released back in June. K.Flay recently told Rolling Stone (via Louder):

"I don't know if I'd call it an urgency, but Mike had a real sense of purpose. I just got the sense he wanted to make things, and I totally get that. I think in the face of all types of uncertainty, it can be affirming and beautiful to make stuff." Watch the video - here.

