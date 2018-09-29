News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Mini Mansions Steaming New Song 'Midnight In Tokyo' (Week in Review)

Mini Mansions

Mini Mansions Steaming New Song 'Midnight In Tokyo' was a top story on Monday: Mini Mansions are gearing up to release their brand new "Works Every Time" EP this coming Friday, September 28th and they are giving fans an advanced taste with the release of a new single.

The new track is called "Midnight In Tokyo" and was inspired by The Gorillaz's and is said to showcase the group's new approach to songwriting. Listen to it here.

They had this to say, "Inspired by true romances and real heartbreaks, this song came to life after an existential trip to Tokyo. This track is no deep cut, but it's content sure does cut deep. This is the second installment in the new Mini Mansions wave to come." - here.

