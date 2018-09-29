News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




My Dying Bride Frontman Reveals Devastating News (Week in Review)

.
My Dying Bride

My Dying Bride Frontman Reveals Devastating News was a top story on Monday: My Dying Bride singer Aaron Stainthorpe released a statement late last week with the good news that the band is working on a new album, but also revealed the sad news which caused the band to cancel several shows last year.

Aaron shared the following, "Many of you have been wondering what has happened to the band since we cancelled all our shows back in late 2017. Well, here is the answer.

"In September 2017 my beautiful little daughter, just five years old, was diagnosed with cancer. This event devastated the whole family as well as close friends and of course all of My Dying Bride and related colleagues. A black hole of worry and panic opened up before me and I was fearful of what was to come. The horror that surrounds this terrible disease is real and brutal and relentless.

The highly destructive but very necessary poison that is chemotherapy was started and after a time, surgery removed the main tumour but it had spread. Early 2018 a second major operation was needed to finally get rid of the visible mass but cells were still in her body so radiotherapy took place to destroy these. The side-effects of both chemo and radio therapies left her a broken and sorry little thing and my heart was aching like never before. As the father of a deeply sick child, I was on the brink of total implosion." Read more - here.

