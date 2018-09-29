News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Peter Bjorn And John Stream Three New Songs (Week in Review)

Peter Bjorn And John

Peter Bjorn And John Stream Three New Songs was a top story on Monday: Peter Bjorn and John surprised fans late last week with the release of three news singles from their forthcoming album "Darker Days", which is set to hit stores on October 19th.

The first track is called "Gut Feeling". Bjorn says, 'The story of 'Gut Feeling' begins at the first gig in the US after our last album, Breakin' Point. Backstage in the club in Nashville I was waiting for soundcheck and started writing what was to become 'Gut Feeling,' the words came subconsciously: 'I think we need to talk about it, if we don't wanna live without it.' We actually did talk on that tour, and conflicts were resolved. It all became fun again. Listen here.

The second song is "One For The Team" and Peter says, "It's a pep-talk sort of song. A positive call to arms really. It's been a 'bumpy ride' as the song says. But the good thing you've found together is really worth fighting for, especially after all this time. We really ARE stronger together. We all GAIN from helping each other out. We CAN'T make it ourselves. At least not as good or as vigorous. All very corny but also all very true, most of the time. And the title is kind of corny too but I love calling a song 'One For The Team.'" Listen here

The final track is called "Every Other Night" and John says, "This song is about what's keeping you awake between the midnight hour and the hour of the wolf. It's like a warning sign in neon letters. Sonically it's a homage to my indie-pop/rock-heroes and the opposite of the snappy arrangements on our previous album (Breakin' Point). What you hear is just the three of us, Peter on guitar, Bjorn on bass and me on drums and vocals." Listen here - here.

More Peter Bjorn And John News

