The Chainsmokers

Singled Out: The Chainsmokers' This Feeling Featuring Kelsea Ballerini was a top story on Monday: The Chainsmokers journey into new music territory with their brand new single "This Feeling," which is the hit making duo's new collaboration with country music star Kelsea Ballerini.

Alex and Drew sent over the following comments about the new track and how the collaboration came about, "We are really excited about this song because Kelsea is an artist we have wanted to work with for a while. We actually had heard her covering some of our songs on her tour and heard an interview that she really wanted to work with us. Then we finally met backstage and really hit it off. She was charismatic, charming, really fun and so talented... and we decided then this had to happen we just needed the right song.

"So then a couple weeks later Emily Warren and ourselves were writing in LA and began coming up with the lyrics for This Feeling. I remember sitting in the studio struggling with topics for a song, we usually end up talking about life for a few hours and then something eventually comes of it. Well at this time I was going through a lot in my personal life and thought we should write about it, it usually makes for the most meaningful songs. I wont bore you with the details but the song is about following your heart in the truest sense. We have all been in relationships and positions when your friends and family are all telling you the opposite of what you want to hear, they just cant understand where you are coming from, as its something so personal there is no way they possibly could, but deep down you know you just have to follow what feels right. Well this song is about that, its about following your heart in spite of the noise around you...

"I'll tell you a story
Before it tells itself
I'll lay out all my reasons
You'll say that I need help

"We all have expectations
And sometimes they go wrong
No one listens to me
So I put it in this song

"They tell me think with my head
Not that thing in my chest
Got their hands at my neck this time

"But you're the one that I want
If that's really so wrong
Then they don't know what this feeling is like
So there it is... the song is catchy, the lyrics ring true and its got a lot of fun production, AND KELSEA sounds amazing.

"We know we aren't the first artist to work with a country artist but we think this song really captures the spirit of story telling and Kelsea's amazing twang from country, and blends super well with our dance production and large hooks!"

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself - here!

More The Chainsmokers News

