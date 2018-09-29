The Crystal Method Recruit Amy Kirkpatrick For New Single

Mastermind Scott Kirkland, who co-produced the new song with electronic artist/producer Le Castle Vania, had the following to say about the track from the forthcoming The Crystal Method album "The Trip Home," which hits stores this Friday, September 28th:

"It was great to have the opportunity to collaborate with Dylan (Le Castle Vania) again on two tracks from the new album." Le Castle Vania on a track called "The Raze" from the new album. Check out the song - here.