. Virgin Steele Announce 'Seven Devils Mooshine' Anniversary Box Set was a top story on Monday: Virgin Steele have announced that they have very special plans to celebrate the 35th anniversary of "Seven Devils Moonshine" with the release of a 5 CD box set on November 23rd. The five disc CDs will feature a total of 88 songs, including 3 CDs that will contain totally new songs and new versions. The package will also include a sticker and a 24 page booklet with new lyrics and photos by founding member and band mastermind David DeFeis. DeFeis had this to say, "Cheers, Greetings & Salutations Dear Ever Faithful Eternal Metal Listeners and Friends of the Musical Realm & Written Word Domain! I am putting pen to paper today to inform you all about what we have been doing over the past year and what this Box-Set you are now holding in your hands is all about, its backstory...how we arrived here at this place, and perhaps a bit more about where we might be heading." Read more - here. More Virgin Steele News Share this article

