Avenged Sevenfold Answer Backlash With New Version Of 'Mad Hatter'

The track was recorded for the forthcoming Black Ops 4 game, which is set to be released next month. After its release last Monday, September 17th, some fans went online and expressed their displeasure about the sound of the track.

M Shadows shared the following on reddit over the weekend, Hey Guys and Gals - I hope you are all doing well. I just wanted to update you on a situation with "Mad Hatter." We saw some complaints about the mix and we totally agree with you! We were pushing the limits in a lot of different ways and once the compression of streaming services and radio got a hold of it the clarity become muddied. I heard it on the radio and was like "Oh Sh*t!" The good news is we live in a world were you can quickly fix your mistakes and we have done just that. On Monday all streaming services and radio will switch to this new version with more clarity but we wanted you to get it here first. Check out this link. We hope you enjoy and have a great weekend." - here.