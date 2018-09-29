Crown The Empire Release 'what i am' Video

Andy Leo had this to say about the new song, "'What i am' is the most important Crown the Empire song we have released yet. Throughout the past few years, I have been involved in some rough relationships with various people.

"I spent a lot of time writing the lyrics to this song because I was not having an easy time being so vulnerable and I HAD to get these words out for my own sanity. It's hard for anyone to ask themselves, 'Did I make the right decision here? Am I being selfish or am I finally focusing on myself to be a better and happier person?' The answer was 100% 'yes' and I hope that this song will help anyone who feels the same way." Watch the video - here.