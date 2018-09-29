Hamish Anderson Releases 'No Good' Video (Week in Review)

Australia-born blues-rocker Hamish Anderson has released a brand new video for his latest single "No Good". The new clip was directed by Duhvine $enior and produced by Juel Concepts. Hamish had the following to say about the new visual, "'My previous videos had been very story driven, so for this video I wanted to strip it all back to just what it feels like when we're performing. I was influenced by imagery from the late 70s videos of The Rolling Stones (really from Some Girls/Emotional Rescue era) where it was them playing in NYC industrial warehouse-style environments. Super stark-- and really all about the band performing. "In general, we wanted to play more with lighting and movement overall. I got really lucky to work with a great team and we all felt that the energy and the vibe of the song was truly captured in the video."

