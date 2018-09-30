According to Billboard, the package re-enters the Billboard 200 at No. 127; available in multiple editions, all versions of the album - original and reissues - are blended together for charting purposes.

Featuring material recorded during the group's 1973 performances at New York's Madison Square Garden and first released in 1976, the reissue presents newly-remastered audio supervised by Jimmy Page.

"The Song Remains The Same" reissue officially launched Led Zeppelin's 50th anniversary celebrations as it arrived 50 years to the date of the band's first live show - as The New Yardbirds - in Gladsaxe, Denmark in 1968. - here.