News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Memphis May Fire Stream New Song and Set Album Release (Week in Review)

.
Memphis May Fire

Memphis May Fire Stream New Song and Set Album Release was a top story on Tuesday: Memphis May Fire have released a brand new singled calls "The Old Me". The track comes from the group's forthcoming album "Broken," which is set to hit stores on November 16th.

Singer Matty Mullins had this to say about the new song, "'The Old Me' is about my struggle with anxiety and depression. What feels like a war between good and evil, loathing the person I become mentally when it consumes me, and trying to remember what life was like before I lived with the symptoms. Ultimately hoping to one day become that person -'The Old Me'- again."

Broken tracklisting: 01. The Old Me 02. Watch Out 03. Sell My Soul 04. Who I Am 05. Heavy Is the Weight 06. Over It 07. Fool 08. Mark My Words 09. You and Me 10. Live Another Day. Check out the new song - here.

More Memphis May Fire News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Memphis May Fire Stream New Song and Set Album Release

Memphis May Fire Lose A Member

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Ace Frehley Wants To Be In KISS Farewell Tour- Van Halen's Classic Era Manager Auctioning Collection- Led Zeppelin Mark 50th Anniversary With Career-Spanning Offering- more

Lemmy, Guns N' Roses Star Highlight All-Star KISS Tribute- Allman Brothers Dickey Betts Recovering From Brain Surgery- Elton John Adds New Leg To Farewell Tour - more

Neal Schon Eyeing Journey Through Time Tour- Sharon Osbourne Slams 'Loser' Opponent In Legal Battle- Metallica Map Out Their Summer Vacation Concert Plans- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Ace Frehley Wants To Be Part Of KISS Farewell Tour

Van Halen's Classic Era Manager Auctioning His Collection

Led Zeppelin Mark 50th Anniversary With Career-Spanning Offering

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Plans To Tell All

Slipknot Invite Fans To Video Casting Call For 20th Anniversary

Beatles Stream Multiple Versions Of Song From White Album Reissues

Clutch Forced To Postpone Shows Over Illness

Tremonti Release Video For 'Trust'

Metallica Release 1992 Live Video For The Shortest Straw

Red Sun Rising Announce Together We Are Thread headline tour

Harry Connick, Jr Expands New Orleans Tricentennial Celebration Tour

Charming Liars Return With Something Dark

Singled Out: Salim Nourallah's Boy In A Record Shop

Lemmy, Guns N' Roses Star Highlight All-Star KISS Tribute

Allman Brothers' Dickey Betts Recovering From Brain Surgery

Elton John Adds New North American Leg To Farewell Tour

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Root 66 Week: Grand Old Grizzly - Pure Country Pyrite

Root 66 Week: The Mountain Home Family - Come See About Me

Root 66 Week: Dennis K. Duff - Songs from Lyon County

Root 66 Week: Banjo Nickaru & Western Scooches - Get Us Out Of Fearland

The Public Image Is Rotten

Alien Country - Like My Life Depends on It

Mettle - 27 Ghosts

Caught In The Act: Judas Priest and Deep Purple Live

Journey and Def Leppard Rock Talking Stick Arena in Phoenix

Fall Out Boy: The Road To Wrigley

Amaris - Aquamarine

Sites and Sounds: September's Most Enticing Festivals

Maxwell James - Self-Titled

RockPile: Saxon Edition

Novagolde - Self-Titled

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.