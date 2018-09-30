Memphis May Fire Stream New Song and Set Album Release

Singer Matty Mullins had this to say about the new song, "'The Old Me' is about my struggle with anxiety and depression. What feels like a war between good and evil, loathing the person I become mentally when it consumes me, and trying to remember what life was like before I lived with the symptoms. Ultimately hoping to one day become that person -'The Old Me'- again."

Broken tracklisting: 01. The Old Me 02. Watch Out 03. Sell My Soul 04. Who I Am 05. Heavy Is the Weight 06. Over It 07. Fool 08. Mark My Words 09. You and Me 10. Live Another Day. Check out the new song - here.