Scary Kids Scaring Kids Offshoot West Ghost Release New Video

The group was formed last year by former guitarist and founding member of Scary Kids Scaring Kids Chad Crawford and his long time musical partner producer Hiram Hernandez. They are rounded out by bassist Esteban Palacios and drummer Jacob Miles.

The new visual was directed by Dan Fusselman (watch it here) and Chad had this to say about the new band, "We just want to play music that makes people feel the way we felt when we first heard our favorite songs".

Hiram added, "I'm finally doing what I've always wanted to do". - here.