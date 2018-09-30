The Beatles Releasing 50th Anniversary Editions Of The White Album

All 50th anniversary reissues of the band's legendary ninth album will present a 2018 stereo mix of the set by producer Giles Martin and mix engineer Sam Okell, marking the first time the project has been remixed and presented with additional demos and session recordings.

A 7-disc Super Deluxe box set (see track list below) adds the "Esher" demos and additional recording from the album's sessions alongside a Blu-ray of mixes that includes a surround sound version; a 3CD Deluxe package includes the stereo mix and Esher demos; and, a 2LP vinyl edition delivers the new stereo mix.

"In remixing 'The White Album,' we've tried to bring you as close as possible to The Beatles in the studio," explains Martin in his written introduction for the new edition. "We've peeled back the layers of the 'Glass Onion' with the hope of immersing old and new listeners into one of the most diverse and inspiring albums ever made."

Much of the material for the record was written while The Beatles were on a retreat with Maharishi Mahesh Yogi in India in early 1968. "We had left Sgt. Pepper's band to play in his sunny Elysian Fields and were now striding out in new directions without a map," says Paul McCartney in his written introduction for the new releases. Read more - here.