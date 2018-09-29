News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Tremonti Add New Leg To A Dying Machine Tour (Week in Review)

Tremonti

Tremonti Add New Leg To A Dying Machine Tour was a top story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) Alter Bridge-offshoot Tremonti have announced that they will be crossing the pond for a fall tour of the UK and Europe in support of their latest album, "A Dying Machine."

The 6-week, 24-show run will open in Lisbon, Portigal on November 4 and include a 5-concert UK trek before it wraps up in Amsterdam on December 10; joining Tremonti for the fall series are The Raven Age and Disconnected.

Tremonti's fourth studio record, "A Dying Machine" is their first concept album, with a story built around the co-existence of humans and fabricated beings at the turn of the next century.

Frontman and guitarist Mark Tremonti is turning the tale into a full-length work of fiction with the help of American author John Shirley. "For years, I thought how great it would be to publish a book," explains the guitarist, "and I get to kill two birds with one stone and do an album with a book. It just seemed like the perfect time. The stars aligned." See the dates - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

