iwrestledabearonce Offshoot Spiritbox Release New Video (Week in Review)

iwrestledabearonce Offshoot Spiritbox Release New Video was a top story on Tuesday: iwrestledabearonce and Living with Lions offshoot Spiritbox have release a music video for their latest single "Perennial." The clip was directed by Dylan Hryciuk and filmed in the Temperate rainforests and mountains of Vancouver Island.

The group features iwrestledabearonce singer Courtney LaPlante and guitarist Michael Stringer along with Bill Crook of the Vancouver pop-punk band Living with Lions.

Courtney had this to say about the new song and video (watch it here), "Perennial was written for our friend that has to spend years in and out of the hospital due to his many severe health battles.

"Our last release really resonated with him and he was there supporting us every step of the way while we developed our music. I am not a very good communicator but I feel like I can express myself better through my songs so I want him to listen to Perennial and know that I appreciate how much work he puts in to stay positive, and that it's ok to acknowledge the agony he has been through."

LaPlante adds, "I hope other people can feel this as well when they hear the song, and interpret it in a way that makes them feel whatever they want, happy or sad, pain is complicated. I just don't want them to give up." - here.

