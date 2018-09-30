Adrock and Mike D Announce Beastie Boys Book: Live & Direct

The new book is set to hit stores on October 30th and Adrock and Mike D will be embarking on the Beastie Boys Book: Live & Direct event tour to mark the release.

They are set to visit four cities and hold events over six nights that will include readers from the book, a Q&A session, conversations between the two and a special moderator, a live score from Mix Master Mike, a special exhibit and more. See the dates - here.