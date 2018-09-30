InGhosts Release 'Gravity' Video (Week in Review)

InGhosts Release 'Gravity' Video was a top story on Wednesday: InGhosts have released a music video for their new song "Gravity," which is the latest single to be released as a follow up to the deluxe version of their "Still Breathing" album. Guitarist and vocalist Mike Kenway had the following to say about new track, "Gravity" is a huge step in a new direction for us as musicians. We tackled a lot of new ideas with this song and couldn't be more excited to share it with the world. "Sometimes life can get heavy, but with a little company and togetherness, we can defy the weight inside." Check out the song and watch the new video - here.

